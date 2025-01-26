After the debacle in Border Gavaskar Trophy and New Zealand Test series, BCCI cracked the whip on the Indian players and brought in a few changes including making it mandatory for all players to play domestic cricket when an international series is not being played. India coach also firmly stated in a press conference that he wants all players to go out and play domestic cricket.

While Indian captain Rohit Sharma and other mainstays in the senior team like Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer have already played their Ranji Trophy matches, Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for an upcoming Ranji match.

Ex-Pakistan star blasts BCCI: BCCI's new policy mandating Indian cricketers to play domestic cricket has been questioned by former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif. The ex-Pakistan batter stated in an interaction with news agency IANS that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are being forced to play domestic cricket and the veteran batters should instead be spending their energies in preparing for the upcoming white ball series against England and Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking to IANS, Latif said, “There is no time for players to play domestic cricket due to the packed international calendar. If needed they should play domestic cricket but due to the targeting of Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli), they're forcing everyone to play domestic cricket. In the past, barring Sachin Tendulkar, others have not played much domestic cricket...”

“Rohit and Virat have won the T20 World Cup and reached the final of the ODI World Cup without playing domestic cricket. They will next play the ODI series against England so they should prepare for it as white-ball is a totally different game” the former cricketer added.

Virat seen practising with former India coach: Virat Kohli will return to the Ranji Trophy after a 13-year absence when he takes the field for Delhi against Railways in the final group match in Rajkot on January 30. Kohli was scheduled to play against Saurashtra, but a stiff neck prevented him from doing so. However, he has already informed Delhi officials of his availability.