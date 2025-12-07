F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris clinches maiden Formula 1 title as Verstappen takes race win

McLaren driver Lando Norris bagged his first Formula 1 title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. The win makes 26-year-old Norris to become the first British champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2020, and he also denied Verstappen a fifth straight title.

Red Bull driver and defending champion Max Verstappen won the race with Norris placing third behind his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in second, which allowed Norris to finish two points ahead of Verstappen in the season-long standings.

Advertisement