F1 cancels Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP 2026 amid Middle East conflict; calendar reduced to 22 races: Updated schedule

Formula 1 has officially cancelled the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix scheduled for April 2026 due to the escalating war in the Middle East. The decision, announced ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, dropped the season from a planned 24 races to 22, creating a significant five-week gap in the early calendar.

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Bahrain GP and Saudi Arabian GP cancelled The Bahrain Grand Prix was set for April 10-12 in Sakhir, followed by the Saudi Arabian event in Jeddah from April 17-19. Both venues have been affected by regional attacks linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Safety concerns for teams, staff, and fans prompted the cancellations, with no plans to reschedule or replace the races.

Supporting series, including F2, F3, and F1 Academy rounds tied to the Bahrain-Saudi double-header, have also been scrapped.

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Statement from Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed gratitude to the promoters while emphasizing the priority of safety.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the FIA as well as our incredible promoters for their support and total understanding, as they were looking forward to hosting us with their usual energy and passion. We cannot wait to be back with them as soon as the circumstances allow us to do so.”

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Statement from FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem echoed the sentiment, stressing the organization's core values.

“The FIA will always place the safety and well-being of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind. We continue to hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability in the region, and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these recent events. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are incredibly important to the ecosystem of our racing season, and I look forward to returning to both as soon as circumstances allow. My sincere thanks to the promoters, our partners, and our colleagues across the championship for the collaborative and constructive approach that has led to this decision.”

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The updated 2026 F1 schedule This leaves a lengthy break after the Japanese Grand Prix (March 27-29) until the Miami Grand Prix (May 1-3), giving teams an extended off period in April.

Australia: March 6-8

China: March 13-15

Japan: March 27-29

Miami: May 1-3

Canada: May 22-24

Monaco: June 5-7

Barcelona: June 12-14

Austria: June 26-28

Great Britain: July 3-5

Belgium: July 17-19

Hungary: July 24-26

Netherlands: August 21-23

Italy: September 4-6

Madrid: September 11-13

Azerbaijan: September 24-26

Singapore: October 9-11

USA: October 23-25

Mexico: Oct 30-Nov 1

Brazil: November 6-8

Las Vegas: November 19-21

Qatar: November 27-29

Abu Dhabi: December 4-6

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.