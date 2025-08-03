F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Lando Norris dominates at Hungaroring; pips Oscar Piastri, George Russell to claim win

Lando Norris delivered a commanding performance to win the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday (August 3) at the Hungaroring. Notably, Norris secured his ninth career win in a race filled with strategic battles and high-stakes drama.

Oscar Piastri finished second, making another McLaren one-two this season, with George Russell taking the final podium place in third.

Hungarian GP standings Charles Leclerc who started the F1 race on a high was penalised for the incident with George Russell. He ended his unfortunate day in the cockpit taking the fourth spot. While Fernando Alonso finished fifth, Gabriel Bortoleto registered a career-best sixth place for Kick Sauber.

Qualifying: A thrilling battle for Pole The stage was set for an intense race after a dramatic qualifying session on August 3, 2025. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc surprised everyone by snatching pole position with a stunning lap time of 1:15.372, narrowly beating McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.026 seconds.

Lando Norris, starting third, and was just 0.015 seconds behind his teammate, setting up an exciting McLaren intra-team duel. George Russell secured fourth for Mercedes, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked out the third row, showcasing their improved pace.

What happened in the race? Charles Leclerc made a strong start, holding off Oscar Piastri, but Lando Norris slipped to fifth after a less-than-ideal getaway. However, McLaren’s strategic prowess and Norris’ driving skill soon turned the tables. By lap 46, Norris had taken the lead following Piastri’s second pit stop, with Leclerc and Russell trailing.

A crucial moment came when McLaren appeared to outsmart Ferrari with a strategic radio call. Piastri was instructed to pit but stayed out, prompting Ferrari to bring Leclerc in for a second stop, dropping him to fourth. This move allowed Norris to maintain his lead.

As the race neared the final lap, Piastri closed the gap to Norris, trailing by just 1.5 seconds on lap 63. On lap 69, Piastri made a bold move at Turn 1, but a lock-up cost him the chance to overtake, allowing Norris to hold firm.

The McLaren duo’s intense battle kept fans on edge, with Norris crossing the finish line to take the chequered flag on lap 70, securing a dramatic victory at the 40th Hungarian Grand Prix.

Piastri finished a close second, reinforcing McLaren’s dominance, while Russell claimed third for Mercedes. Leclerc, despite his pole position, couldn’t maintain the pace and settled for fourth.

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix with second placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri and third placed Mercedes' George Russell.

Key challenges Max Verstappen struggled with Red Bull’s balance issues, finishing eighth after starting in the same position. His weekend was disrupted by an unfortunate incident in FP2, where he appeared to throw a towel from his cockpit, though he avoided punishment. Lewis Hamilton, starting 12th after a disappointing qualifying, opted for hard tires but couldn’t break into the top 10.