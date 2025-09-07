F1 Italian GP 2025: Max Verstappen wins record-breaking race; McLaren’s controversial swap steals spotlight

Max Verstappen clinched a commanding victory at the 2025 Italian Grand Prix in Monza, reinforcing his dominance in the Formula 1 season. The race, dubbed the "Temple of Speed," saw Red Bull’s star driver pip McLaren’s Lando Norris, who finished second after a controversial team strategy.

Max Verstappen’s remarkable win Max Verstappen’s pole-to-flag victory was a testament to his skill and Red Bull’s precision. After securing pole position by a mere 0.077 seconds ahead of Lando Norris, Verstappen maintained his lead from the start, navigating the challenging Monza circuit with ease. His winning time shattered Michael Schumacher’s 2003 record for the fastest Formula 1 race in terms of average speed, marking the event as the quickest Grand Prix ever.

Over the team radio, Verstappen expressed, “Yes! That was unbelievable guys, well done everyone, we secured that really well. What an unbelievable weekend.” This win also marked a milestone for Red Bull’s team principal, Laurent Mekies, celebrating his first Grand Prix victory in the role.

What is McLaren’s swap controversy? The race wasn’t without controversy, particularly for McLaren. Lando Norris, who qualified second and briefly held pole during a dramatic qualifying session, was embroiled in a contentious team strategy. McLaren’s decision to swap Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished third, sparked debate among fans. The move aimed to optimize the team’s points left Norris visibly frustrated. Notably, he is trailing Piastri by 34 points in the championship. Despite the strong result, the swap raised questions about McLaren’s priorities with nine races remaining in the season.

Top 10 race standings 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. George Russell (Mercedes)

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

7. Alex Albon (Williams)

8. Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber)

9. Kimi Antonelli (Mrecedes)