F1: Lando Norris dominates 2025 Mexican Grand Prix to reclaim championship lead

Mexican Grand Prix: Lando Norris controlled the race from start to finish, winning by a commanding margin to regain the lead in the drivers’ standings.

Aachal Maniyar
Published27 Oct 2025, 03:36 AM IST
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris races in the lead during the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix.
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris races in the lead during the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix.(AFP)

Lando Norris produced a masterclass at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, comfortably claiming victory in the 2025 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix. The McLaren driver controlled the race from start to finish, winning by a commanding margin to regain the lead in the drivers’ standings.

Norris, who started from pole, avoided early chaos on Turn 1 and never looked back. His pace throughout the 71 laps was unmatched, sealing his fifth win of the season, a crucial boost in the tightly contested title fight with teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc delivers sublime drive for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc took second place after a spirited performance that showcased Ferrari’s solid race pace. Despite briefly coming under threat from Max Verstappen during the mid-stages, Leclerc held firm to bring home valuable points. The Monegasque driver’s consistency now strengthens Ferrari’s grip in the constructors’ championship battle for second place.

Max Verstappen keeps title hopes alive

Max Verstappen finished third, extending his impressive run of podium finishes in recent races. The Red Bull driver showed aggression early but couldn’t match Lando Norris’ speed under the high-altitude challenge of Mexico City.

Despite the setback, Verstappen remains mathematically in contention for the title as the 2025 season enters its final stretch.

Young Star Bearman impresses for Haas

One of the standout performers was Haas rookie Oliver Bearman, who claimed a superb fourth-place finish, a career-best result. His controlled yet fearless drive through the midfield earned widespread praise, capping a breakthrough weekend for the American outfit.

F1: Mexican GP Top 10 Standings

1 – Lando Norris

2 – Charles Leclerc

3 – Max Verstappen

4 – Ollie Bearman

5 – Oscar Piastri

6 – Kimi Antonelli

7 – George Russell

8 – Lewis Hamilton

9 – Esteban Ocon

10 – Gabriel Bortoleto

Oscar Piastri’s struggles shift title momentum

Oscar Piastri endured a difficult outing, managing only fifth place after a lackluster start and late tire struggles. The result saw the Australian lose his championship lead to Norris, marking a pivotal moment in McLaren’s intra-team rivalry.

Drivers’ standings after Mexican GP

1 – Lando Norris 357 points

2 – Oscar Piastri 356 points

3 – Max Verstappen 321 points

4 – George Russell 258 points

5 – Charles Leclerc 210 points

6 – Lewis Hamilton 146 points

7 – Kimi Antonelli 97 points

8 – Alex Albon 73 points

9 – Nico Hülkenberg 41 points

10 – Isack Hadjar 39 points

11 – Carlos Sainz 38 points

12 – Fernando Alonso 37 points

13 – Ollie Bearman 32 points

14 – Lance Stroll 32 points

15 – Liam Lawson 30 points

16 – Esteban Ocon 30 points

17 – Yuki Tsunoda 28 points

18 – Pierre Gasly 20 points

19 – Gabriel Bortoleto 19 points

20 – Franco Colapinto 0 points

What lies ahead

With only a handful of races left in the 2025 F1 season, the championship picture has dramatically shifted. Norris’s dominant win in Mexico reasserts McLaren’s authority, while Leclerc and Verstappen remain within striking distance. The fight for both titles promises a thrilling finale as Formula 1 heads next to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

 
 
