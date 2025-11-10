F1: Lando Norris dominates Brazilian GP with commanding win; Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen join him on podium

McLaren star Lando Norris continued his championship run with a masterful victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, converting pole position into a dominant win at the iconic Interlagos circuit on Sunday. The British driver extended his advantage in the drivers' standings with a commanding performance that showcased why he remains the favourite for his maiden Formula 1 world title.

F1 Sprint success sets the tone Lando Norris laid the foundation for his weekend triumph on Saturday, claiming victory in a dramatic sprint race that saw title rival Oscar Piastri crash out early. Starting from pole position in the 24-lap sprint, Norris navigated treacherous, damp conditions to hold off a determined challenge from Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli, winning by just 0.845 seconds. The sprint victory extended Norris' championship lead over his McLaren teammate Piastri, who spun into the barriers at Turn 3 on lap six.

Main race triumph Starting from pole on Sunday, Lando Norris converted his grid advantage into another commanding victory, though he had to fend off challenges from Antonelli throughout the race. The Mercedes rookie claimed his second consecutive second-place finish, while Verstappen mounted a remarkable recovery drive from the pit lane, after fitting a new power unit, to secure the final podium spot in third.

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes, with Piastri rounding out the top five. The result further solidified Norris' position at the top of the championship standings with just a handful of races remaining in the season.

Brazilian Grand Prix Results: Top 10 finishers 1. Lando Norris (McLaren)

2. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +10.388s

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +10.750s

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +15.267s

5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +15.749s

6. Oliver Bearman (Haas) +29.630s

7. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) +52.642s

8. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +52.873s

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) +53.324s

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +53.914s

Championship implications The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend proved crucial in the 2025 title race. Lando Norris maximized his points haul by winning both the sprint and main race from pole position, while Oscar Piastri's sprint crash and fifth-place finish in the Grand Prix allowed the Briton to extend his championship lead significantly. With Max Verstappen now 39 points adrift, Norris has positioned himself as the overwhelming favourite to claim his first world championship.

