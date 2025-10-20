Max Verstappen claims commanding win at 2025 United States GP; closes gap in F1 title race

Max Verstappen delivered a masterclass at the 2025 United States Grand Prix, storming to victory from pole position and slashing Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 championship lead to 40 points. The Red Bull driver led every lap in Austin, showcasing the kind of dominance that has defined his four world championships. With McLaren’s Piastri finishing a disappointing fifth, Verstappen’s win sets the stage for an electrifying end to the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen’s dominating performance From the moment the lights went out, Verstappen was untouchable. He controlled the race with precision, finishing ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, who battled back to secure second place. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium, while Lewis Hamilton fended off a late charge from Piastri to claim fourth.

Max Verstappen’s race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, and Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies were quick to praise the Dutchman’s performance. “Well done Max. That was proper domination. What you said, you got everything this weekend,” Mekies said over the radio. Verstappen, celebrated the win by drumming his thighs before joining his team.

Max Verstappen about the race Speaking to Martin Brundle post-race, Verstappen reflected on the weekend: “It was an unbelievable weekend for us. I knew the race would not be super straightforward. In that first stint, we made a difference. I could eke out a bit of a gap, and that was the gap until the end. It wasn’t easy to manage the tires in both of the stints. We kept it in the lead and I’m incredibly proud of everyone for delivering a weekend like this.”

Championship battle heats up Max Verstappen’s victory narrows the gap to championship leader Piastri, who struggled to fifth after a tough race. Piastri holds a 14-point lead over teammate Norris, but McLaren’s lackluster showing in Austin raises concerns heading into the Mexico Grand Prix.

Verstappen, however, is brimming with confidence. “Yeah for sure, the chance is there,” he said of his title hopes. “We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end. It’s exciting and I’m very excited until the end.” With his Red Bull firing on all cylinders, Verstappen’s momentum could prove unstoppable as the season nears its climax.

Drama in the closing laps The fight for fourth provided late-race drama, as Hamilton’s Ferrari suffered a compromise on the final lap. Piastri pushed hard to capitalize but fell just short of overtaking the seven-time champion. Further back, George Russell (Mercedes) finished sixth, followed by Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber), Oliver Bearman (Haas), and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) rounding out the top 10.