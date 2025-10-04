F1 qualifying: George Russell pips Max Verstappen to secure his first-ever pole position at Singapore Grand Prix

George Russell secured his first-ever pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix, delivering a masterful lap around the Marina Bay street circuit to outshine Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Under the iconic floodlights, Russell’s performance for Mercedes highlighted both his skill and the team’s recent upgrades.

A defining moment for George Russell George Russell’s lap time of 1:29.158 in Q3 was untouchable, beating Max Verstappen by nearly two-tenths of a second. Despite brushing the wall on his first run, he posted a 1:29.165 and shaved off another seven-thousandths in his final effort.

Verstappen, frustrated by a slow-moving Lando Norris, aborted his last lap, believing he could have closed the gap. With his Mercedes contract expiring this season, Russell’s pole is a bold statement amid speculation about his future.

George Russell's 2025 form George Russell's 2025 campaign has been remarkable with six podiums and a win in Canada, placing him fourth in the drivers’ championship. He is 43 points behind Max Verstappen. Since Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, Russell has consistently maximized Mercedes’ potential, proving his value as a team leader.

F1 Singapore GP: Qualifying standings McLaren remains on the cusp of their 10th constructors’ championship, needing just 13 points to seal a second consecutive title.

Oscar Piastri, third in qualifying, holds a 25-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, who managed fifth. A podium for either driver would clinch the championship. However, both struggled to match Russell’s pace in Q3, with the track’s evolving grip playing a critical role in the session’s outcome.

Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli shone in fourth, while Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took sixth and seventh.

Mercedes’ upgrade edge Mercedes’ new front wing proved transformative, boosting their competitiveness against McLaren’s dominance. The team’s pace in Singapore signals their intent to challenge for wins, with Russell capitalizing on the car’s improved handling. This pole not only boosts his confidence but also positions Mercedes as a serious contender for the race.