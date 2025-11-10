F1 standings 2025: Lando Norris extends Championship lead with dominant Sao Paulo Grand GP win

The Formula 1 standings took a decisive shift at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, where McLaren's Lando Norris stormed to victory, boosting his drivers' championship lead. The British driver's flawless weekend at Interlagos, capping wins in both the sprint and main race, has him firmly in the title hunt with just three rounds remaining.

Lando Norris' masterclass widens gap in F1 Standings Starting from pole, Norris aced the launch and steered clear of early turmoil, building an unassailable lead. He crossed the line 10 seconds ahead, securing his seventh grand prix triumph of 2025. This result delivered a 15-point swing against teammate Oscar Piastri, extending Norris' lead to 24 points. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, despite a heroic charge to third from the pit lane, now trails by 49 points.

Norris reflected on his near-perfect outing: “It was about controlling what I could. The car felt great, and we maximized every opportunity.”

Oscar Piastri's penalty shakes up Drivers' F1 Standings Oscar Piastri looked set for second until a lap-one restart incident. The Australian locked up, tagging Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and spinning him into Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who retired with tire damage. Stewards hit Piastri with a 10-second penalty for causing the collision, dropping him to fifth.

Without it, Piastri might have finished runner-up, but the sanction cost him dearly in the F1 standings. George Russell held off the penalized McLaren for fourth.

Max Verstappen's epic recovery Max Verstappen's weekend started in the pit lane after issues, compounded by an early puncture. Undeterred, the four-time champion pitted off-sequence to lead briefly, then carved through the field. He overtook Russell late and nearly nabbed second in a thrilling drag race with Antonelli, who claimed his best-ever P2. His podium narrowed the gap slightly but leaves him 49 points adrift in the F1 standings, with Las Vegas next.

F1 Drivers' Standings after Sao Paulo GP 1. Lando Norris (Britain) – 390 PTS

2. Oscar Piastri (Australia) – 366 PTS

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) – 341 PTS

4. George Russell (Britain) – 276 PTS

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco) – 214 PTS

6. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) – 148 PTS

7. Kimi Antonelli (Italy) – 122 PTS

8. Alexander Albon (Thailand) – 73 PTS

9. Nico Hülkenberg (Germany) – 43 PTS

10. Isack Hadjar (France) – 43 PTS

Constructors' Standings after Sao Paulo GP 1. McLaren – 756 PTS

2. Mercedes – 398 PTS

3. Red Bull – 366 PTS

4. Ferrari – 362 PTS

5. Williams – 111 PTS

6. Racing Bulls – 82 PTS

7. Aston Martin – 72 PTS

8. Haas – 70 PTS

9. Sauber – 62 PTS