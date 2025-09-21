F1 standings shake-up after Max Verstappen's dominating win at Azerbaijan GP; all you need to know

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix brought thrilling action to Baku, with Max Verstappen dominating for a lights-to-flag victory. The Red Bull star led all 51 laps, but the Drivers’ Championship race tightened as Lando Norris closed the gap to leader Oscar Piastri to 25 points after Piastri’s first-lap crash. In the Constructors’ Championship, McLaren held their lead, while Mercedes and Red Bull made significant moves, reshaping the order.
The Drivers’ Championship is heating up, with Norris capitalizing on Piastri’s misfortune to narrow the lead. Verstappen’s win keeps him firmly in contention, while Russell and Leclerc hold strong in the top five.
Here are the updated top 10 standings:
Position 1: Oscar Piastri (AUS, McLaren) – 324 points
Position 2: Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren) – 299 points
Position 3: Max Verstappen (NED, Red Bull) – 255 points
Position 4: George Russell (GBR, Mercedes) – 212 points
Position 5: Charles Leclerc (MON, Ferrari) – 165 points
Position 6: Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Ferrari) – 121 points
Position 7: Kimi Antonelli (ITA, Mercedes) – 78 points
Position 8: Alexander Albon (THA, Williams) – 70 points
Pos 9: Isack Hadjar (FRA, Racing Bulls) – 39 points
Pos 10: Nico Hulkenberg (GER, Sauber) – 37 points
McLaren remained at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, increasing their tally from 617 to 623 points, though their haul was less dominant than hoped.
On the other hand, Mercedes jumped to second with 290 points, overtaking Ferrari (286 points), after Russell’s podium and Antonelli’s solid fourth. Red Bull climbed to 272 points, while Williams (101 points) and Racing Bulls (72 points) gained ground in the midfield.
The full standings are as follows:
Position 1: McLaren – 623 points
Position 2: Mercedes – 290 points
Position 3: Ferrari – 286 points
Position 4: Red Bull – 272 points
Position 5: Williams – 101 points
Position 6: Racing Bulls – 72 points
Position 7: Aston Martin – 62 points
Position 8: Sauber – 55 points
Position 9: Haas – 44 points
Position 10: Alpine – 20 points
(More to follow)
