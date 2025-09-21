F1 standings shake-up after Max Verstappen's dominating win at Azerbaijan GP; all you need to know

The 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix brought thrilling action to Baku, with Max Verstappen dominating for a lights-to-flag victory. The Red Bull star led all 51 laps, but the Drivers’ Championship race tightened as Lando Norris closed the gap to leader Oscar Piastri to 25 points after Piastri’s first-lap crash. In the Constructors’ Championship, McLaren held their lead, while Mercedes and Red Bull made significant moves, reshaping the order.

Advertisement

2025 F1 Driver Standings After Azerbaijan GP The Drivers’ Championship is heating up, with Norris capitalizing on Piastri’s misfortune to narrow the lead. Verstappen’s win keeps him firmly in contention, while Russell and Leclerc hold strong in the top five.

Here are the updated top 10 standings:

Position 1: Oscar Piastri (AUS, McLaren) – 324 points

Position 2: Lando Norris (GBR, McLaren) – 299 points

Position 3: Max Verstappen (NED, Red Bull) – 255 points

Position 4: George Russell (GBR, Mercedes) – 212 points

Position 5: Charles Leclerc (MON, Ferrari) – 165 points

Position 6: Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Ferrari) – 121 points

Position 7: Kimi Antonelli (ITA, Mercedes) – 78 points

Position 8: Alexander Albon (THA, Williams) – 70 points

Advertisement

Pos 9: Isack Hadjar (FRA, Racing Bulls) – 39 points

Pos 10: Nico Hulkenberg (GER, Sauber) – 37 points

2025 F1 Constructor Standings After Azerbaijan GP McLaren remained at the top of the Constructors’ Championship, increasing their tally from 617 to 623 points, though their haul was less dominant than hoped.

On the other hand, Mercedes jumped to second with 290 points, overtaking Ferrari (286 points), after Russell’s podium and Antonelli’s solid fourth. Red Bull climbed to 272 points, while Williams (101 points) and Racing Bulls (72 points) gained ground in the midfield.

The full standings are as follows:

Position 1: McLaren – 623 points

Position 2: Mercedes – 290 points

Position 3: Ferrari – 286 points

Position 4: Red Bull – 272 points

Advertisement

Position 5: Williams – 101 points

Position 6: Racing Bulls – 72 points

Position 7: Aston Martin – 62 points

Position 8: Sauber – 55 points

Position 9: Haas – 44 points

Position 10: Alpine – 20 points