F1 standings After Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: McLaren's Oscar Piastri maintains lead in top 10

The 2025 Formula 1 season has reached a thrilling midpoint following the Hungarian Grand Prix, with intense battles in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. While Oscar Piastri has extended his lead, McLaren’s dominance continues to shape the season. On the other hand, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull are fighting for supremacy.

Drivers’ championship standings: Oscar Piastri leads, Lando Norris narrows gap McLaren’s Oscar Piastri is holding a slim lead over teammate Lando Norris. The Australian driver, with 284 points, maintained his position at the top after finishing second in Hungary, adding to his six wins and 11 podiums this season. Norris clinched a dramatic victory at the Hungaroring and reached 275 points, narrowing the gap to just nine points.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull sits third with 187 points, struggling to keep pace with the McLaren duo. Despite two wins and five podiums, Verstappen’s third-place deficit widened after finishing fifth in Hungary. George Russell (Mercedes) holds fourth with 172 points, impacted by a third-place finish in Budapest. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, despite a pole position, slipped to fifth with 151 points after a disappointing fourth-place result due to a five-second penalty.

Top 10 Drivers’ championship standings 1. Oscar Piastri – 284 points, 6 wins, 11 podiums

2. Lando Norris – 275 points, 4 wins, 11 podiums

3. Max Verstappen – 187 points, 2 wins, 5 podiums

4. George Russell – 172 points, 1 win, 5 podiums

5. Charles Leclerc – 151 points, 0 wins, 5 podiums

6. Lewis Hamilton – 109 points, 0 wins, 0 podiums

7. Kimi Antonelli – 64 points, 0 wins, 1 podium

8. Alex Albon – 54 points, 0 wins, 0 podiums

9. Nico Hulkenberg – 37 points, 0 wins, 1 podium

10. Esteban Ocon – 27 points, 0 wins, 0 podiums

Constructors’ Championship standings: McLaren’s dominance widens In the Constructors’ Championship, McLaren continues to run away with the lead, amassing 559 points after an impactful 1-2 finish in Hungary. Their 299-point advantage over second-placed Ferrari (260 points) highlights their consistency and strategic dominance. Ferrari, despite high hopes with Leclerc’s pole, faltered in Budapest, losing ground to Mercedes, who now sit third with 236 points. The Silver Arrows are closing in, due to Russell’s podium and Antonelli’s contributions.

Top 10 Constructors’ championship standings 1. McLaren – 559 points

2. Ferrari – 260 points

3. Mercedes – 236 points

4. Red Bull – 194 points

5. Williams – 70 points

6. Aston Martin – 52 points

7. Kick Sauber – 51 points

8. Racing Bulls – 45 points

9. Haas – 35 points

10. Alpine – 20 points

Also Read | F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025: Lando Norris dominates at Hungaroring