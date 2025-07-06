F1 top 10 standings: Lando Norris claims 2025 British Grand Prix win, narrows Oscar Piastri's championship lead

Lando Norris showcased a remarkable performance at the 2025 British Grand Prix, navigating tricky wet-dry conditions to clinch a memorable win at Silverstone. The McLaren driver beat home teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished 6.812 seconds behind. This victory, Norris’ latest triumph, has significantly closed the gap to championship leader Piastri in the drivers’ F1 standings, setting up an intense battle for the title.

What happened in the F1 race? The race began under dry skies, with Max Verstappen initially taking the lead. However, heavy rain soon arrived and the order was shaken. Piastri briefly surged ahead, but a Safety Car deployment neutralized his advantage. As conditions fluctuated, Norris took control and held his lead to the checkered flag in front of the home crowd.

Top 10 finishers and key moments The race was packed with action, including a 10-second penalty for Piastri for slowing excessively during a Safety Car restart and a spin for Verstappen, which dropped the Red Bull driver down the order. Despite these setbacks, Verstappen recovered to fifth, while Lewis Hamilton, now racing for Ferrari, settled for fourth.

Several drivers faced misfortune, with five retirements during the race. Franco Colapinto stalled in the pit lane, Liam Lawson crashed out on Lap 1, and Gabriel Bortoleto spun into the gravel. Isack Hadjar also suffered a heavy crash but was unharmed, and Kimi Antonelli retired after a challenging day for Mercedes.

With the championship battle heating up, Lando Norris’ Silverstone win has set the stage for a highly-anticipated second half of the 2025 F1 season.

F1 driver top 10 standings after the 2025 British Grand Prix After the race, Piastri remains in the lead with 234 points, but Norris is now just eight points behind at 226. Verstappen holds third with 173 points, followed by Russell (147) and Leclerc (119). Hulkenberg’s podium has boosted him to ninth in the standings with 37 points. Here's look at the to 10 standings.

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 234 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 226 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 173 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 147 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 119 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 103 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 44 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) – 37 points

10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 24 points

Also Read | Verstappen equals Vettel's record after 4th straight Japanese F1 title

F1 constructor standings after the 2025 British Grand Prix 1. McLaren – 417 points

2. Ferrari – 210 points

3. Mercedes – 209 points

4. Red Bull – 162 points

5. Williams – 55 points

6. Racing Bulls – 36 points

7. Haas – 29 points

8. Aston Martin – 28 points

9. Sauber – 26 points