F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 starting grid: Max Verstappen takes lead

The 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas promises an electrifying race, with Max Verstappen securing pole position. As the Red Bull driver is geared up to chase a remarkable fifth Formula 1 world championship, the starting grid will set the stage for intense battles.
Max Verstappen dominated qualifying, earning pole position and replicating last year’s front row alongside McLaren’s Lando Norris. Verstappen’s pace was unmatched, and he will aim to convert this advantage into a crucial win. Norris, in second, is a fierce contender who will be looking to capitalize on any slip-ups from the championship hopeful. Their duel at Turn 1 will be one to watch.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lines up third, showcasing late qualifying pace that could challenge the leaders. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ George Russell, fresh off his Singapore victory, will start fourth, splitting Leclerc from his teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth. Hamilton, now at Ferrari, will look to leverage his experience to climb the order.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri endured a tough weekend, qualifying sixth after a sprint race exit due to contact. Starting in the “Turn 1 danger zone,” as described, Piastri will need a clean getaway to avoid repeating Saturday’s chaos.
Row four features two exciting rookies: Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Haas’ Oliver Bearman. The duo delivered a thrilling battle in the sprint, though Bearman’s penalty for an off-track advantage dropped him to last in that classification. Their seventh and eighth starting positions signal their growing presence in F1, and fans can expect more bold moves from these young talents.
1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull
2. Lando Norris / McLaren
3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari
4. George Russell / Mercedes
5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari
6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren
7. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes
8. Oliver Bearman / Haas
9. Carlos Sainz / Williams
10. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin
11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber
12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls
13. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull
14. Pierre Gasly / Alpine
15. Franco Colapinto / Alpine
16. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber
17. Esteban Ocon / Haas
18. Alex Albon / Williams
19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin
20. Isack Hadjar / Racing Bulls