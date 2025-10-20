F1 United States Grand Prix 2025 starting grid: Max Verstappen takes lead

The 2025 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas promises an electrifying race, with Max Verstappen securing pole position. As the Red Bull driver is geared up to chase a remarkable fifth Formula 1 world championship, the starting grid will set the stage for intense battles.

Max Verstappen leads the pack Max Verstappen dominated qualifying, earning pole position and replicating last year’s front row alongside McLaren’s Lando Norris. Verstappen’s pace was unmatched, and he will aim to convert this advantage into a crucial win. Norris, in second, is a fierce contender who will be looking to capitalize on any slip-ups from the championship hopeful. Their duel at Turn 1 will be one to watch.

Ferrari and Mercedes battle for supremacy Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc lines up third, showcasing late qualifying pace that could challenge the leaders. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ George Russell, fresh off his Singapore victory, will start fourth, splitting Leclerc from his teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth. Hamilton, now at Ferrari, will look to leverage his experience to climb the order.

Oscar Piastri’s Turn 1 Challenge Championship leader Oscar Piastri endured a tough weekend, qualifying sixth after a sprint race exit due to contact. Starting in the “Turn 1 danger zone,” as described, Piastri will need a clean getaway to avoid repeating Saturday’s chaos.

Rookies shine in row four Row four features two exciting rookies: Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Haas’ Oliver Bearman. The duo delivered a thrilling battle in the sprint, though Bearman’s penalty for an off-track advantage dropped him to last in that classification. Their seventh and eighth starting positions signal their growing presence in F1, and fans can expect more bold moves from these young talents.

Full Starting Grid for the 2025 United States Grand Prix 1. Max Verstappen / Red Bull

2. Lando Norris / McLaren

3. Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

4. George Russell / Mercedes

5. Lewis Hamilton / Ferrari

6. Oscar Piastri / McLaren

7. Kimi Antonelli / Mercedes

8. Oliver Bearman / Haas

9. Carlos Sainz / Williams

10. Fernando Alonso / Aston Martin

11. Nico Hulkenberg / Sauber

12. Liam Lawson / Racing Bulls

13. Yuki Tsunoda / Red Bull

14. Pierre Gasly / Alpine

15. Franco Colapinto / Alpine

16. Gabriel Bortoleto / Sauber

17. Esteban Ocon / Haas

18. Alex Albon / Williams

19. Lance Stroll / Aston Martin