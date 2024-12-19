F1 world champion Max Verstappen to team up with Liam Lawson at Red Bull in Formula 1 calendar 2025

Liam Lawson replaced Sergio Perez as world champion Max Verstappen's partner at Red Bull in 2025, the Formula 1 (F1) team announced on on Thursday. Perez, who joined Red Bull four years ago, parted ways with the F1 team after months of poor results.

The 22-year-old Lawson, thus switches from Racing Bulls, which is Red Bull's sister team. Notably, Lawson raced as a replacement driver for Racing Bulls in 2023 and this year. His journey with Red Bull started way back when he joined the team's junior program.

“There's no doubt that racing alongside Max (Verstappen), a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. "I'm sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year,” he added.

Lawson said it was a ‘lifelong dream’ to be racing with Red Bull. “This is something I've wanted and worked toward since I was 8 years old,” he said. “It's been an incredible journey so far.”

Why Sergio Perez's contract got terminated? Perez's contract was terminated two years early, the Mexican ditched after being rarely competitive this season. He had not won a race since April 2023 and the last time he finished higher than sixth in a grand prix was in May. Meanwhile, Verstappen continued to dominate F1.

Lawson joined Red Bull's junior program in 2019 and made his F1 debut at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2023 with Scuderia AlphaTauri — which was later rebranded as Racing Bulls — in place of the injured Daniel Ricciardo. He completed five races for the team that year.

This year, Dawson had a points-scoring finish at the United States Grand Prix, again replacing Ricciardo.