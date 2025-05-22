Faf du Plessis reflects on DC's shock exit from Playoffs race, says 'We've been cold in either batting or bowling…'

Delhi Capitals (DC) lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in a one-sided Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter on Wednesday, May 21. Hardik Pandya-led MI clinched a win by 59 runs, leading to DC's exit from the Playoffs race. Notably, it is the first time in the history of the league that a team has failed to qualify for the top four after winning all four games in the beginning.

Faf du Plessis, DC's stand-in captain in the absence of Axar Patel, gave his take on the team's shocking exit.

MI vs DC clash Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, Mumbai Indians batters struggled to score runs. Their batting line-up collapsed as they were 123/5 (16.3 overs) after Hardik Pandya's wicket. The match seemed inclined towards DC. However, Suryakumar Yadav turned the tables and guided his team to a total of 180/5. He smashed 73 off 43 balls. Naman Dhir accompanied him with a small but crucial knock of 24 runs off 8 balls.

Chasing the target was not easy for DC as they lost three wickets in the Powerplay. MI's bowling proved lethal as DC were 108/8 after 15.3 overs. The highest total scored by a player from the team was 39 runs off 35 balls by Sameer Rizvi. They were bundled out for 121 runs after 18.2 overs.

Faf du Plessis on the match against Mumbai Indians "We were excellent today in the field. The bowlers pitched up, obviously not the easiest pitch to bat on, probably made the bowlers' job a little bit easier. But still, it's a very strong batting line-up and I thought we were excellent and then just let it slip there in the last two overs," Faf du Plessis said in the post-match press conference.

"The way that they counter-punched to get almost 50 in the last two overs, all the hard work that we did for 17-18 overs, we lost that momentum."

Reflection on IPL 2025 After starting their journey on a high note with consecutive wins, Delhi Capitals soon started losing matches.

"We have been cold in either batting or bowling in the last 6 or 7 games. To be in the top four in the IPL, you can't afford to do that. So, probably a fair reflection not to make that top four," du Plessis said.

"When you are on top of the wave, you got to make sure you don't lose it as quickly," he concluded.

Delhi Capitals on IPL 2025 Points Table DC are currently placed fifth in the points table after winning six out of 13 games played. Their NRR is -0.019, and they are above Kolkata Knight Riders (12 points).