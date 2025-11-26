Fan stunned after spotting LeBron James training at her gym- video of surprise moment goes viral

Few people ever get a chance to train alongside LeBron James. One gym-goer was unexpectedly presented with that rare opportunity when the NBA legend showed up at a gym. Needless to say, the lucky fan was stunned to see LeBron and quickly recorded the surprising encounter, later shared in a post by Overtime on X.

“They seen LeBron at a random gym,” read the X post.

Historic debut Earlier this month, LeBron featured in the first game of his unprecedented 23rd NBA season against the Utah Jazz. The 40-year-old made his season debut in the Los Angeles Lakers’ starting lineup and played 30 minutes after missing training camp and their first 14 games because of sciatica, as reported by AP. LeBron had recorded 11 points and 12 assists in the first game of his 23rd NBA season.

Record-breaking feat As per AP, Vince Carter is the only other player in the history of the NBA to take part in 22 seasons. LeBron surpassed him while opening the next chapter of a pro career that started in 2003, the outlet added. The AP report claimed that LeBron did not score in his first 11 minutes on the court, and his two 3-pointers in the first half moved him past Reggie Miller for the sixth-most in NBA history.

“The pace tested me, but I was happy with the way I was able to go with the guys. As the game went on, my wind got a lot better. Caught my second wind, caught my third wind. Rhythm is still coming back, obviously. First game in almost seven months, so everything that happened tonight was to be expected,” LeBron had said, as reported by the New York Post.

Apart from LeBron, another Los Angeles Lakers star, Luka Doncic, registered 37 points and 10 assists to guide his side to a 140-126 win against the Utah Jazz.

