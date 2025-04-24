Fancode suspends Live Streaming of Pakistan Super League in India after Pahalgam terror attack; know details

Fancode, a sports streaming application in India, has decided to suspend the live streaming of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 matches on April 24 (Thursday). Moreover, the app has also removed all highlights and videos of PSL, the country's major league from its platform. As a result, Indian cricket fans will not get to watch the PSL games on the app. The decision comes after a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: RIL chief offers free treatment for injured in Mumbai

Pahalgam Terror Attack A deadly terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir On Tuesday (April 22), led to the killings of many people, mostly tourists. Gunmen from “The Resistance Front” (TRF), related to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, emerged from nearby forests and killed around 26 people. Dressed in military uniforms, they opened fire indiscriminately, leaving tourists vulnerable. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years.

The reason behind Fancode's decision The Pahalgam terror attack has caused a massive outrage in India, with many blaming Pakistan for supporting terrorism. In response to this, Fancode stopped the streaming of PSL.

Possible impact of Fancode's decision The PSL began on April 11 and has the final scheduled on May 18. This year, it is happening after 10 years that India’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and PSL are clashing. Now, with Fancode pulling out, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could lose a lot of money. India has a huge number of cricket fans, and fewer viewers mean less income from ads and sponsors. According to reports, Sony Sports Network, which streams PSL on TV in India, might also stop the coverage.

Advertisement

BCCI's gesture in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) honoured the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in the match played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians on Wednesday (April 23). In the match, players and umpires wore black armbands and fireworks weren't used in the game. Even DJ performances and cheerleader routines were suspended in the game won by MI.