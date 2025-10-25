So the question facing him was whether another four-year cycle of discipline and self-denial was worth it for the chance to bridge that blink of an eye. He had no savings, no investments, and no assets. At some point, he would need to do something else. Plus, Gkolomeev couldn’t shake the feeling that others in the pool might not have always played by the same rules. His suspicions were borne out when it emerged last year that 23 Chinese swimmers had tested positive for a banned substance before the Tokyo Olympics and been cleared by their country’s national doping agency.