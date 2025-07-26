FC Barcelona likely to make decision on Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s captaincy after Joan Gamper Trophy

The ongoing saga surrounding Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s captaincy at FC Barcelona has captured the attention of fans. As the club prepares for the 2025-26 La Liga season, tensions between the German goalkeeper and the Barcelona hierarchy have escalated, putting his role as captain under intense scrutiny. The crucial decision is set to be made after the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Details about the rift The rift between Marc-Andre ter Stegen and FC Barcelona stemmed from a series of events that have challenged the goalkeeper’s standing within the club. The 33-year-old, who has been an important part of Barcelona’s defense since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, announced he would undergo back surgery, sidelining him for an estimated three months.

This timeline, however, has caused friction, as La Liga regulations require a minimum four-month absence to classify an injury as long-term, allowing the club to use 80% of ter Stegen’s salary to register new signing Joan Garcia. The club’s medical staff countered, estimating a recovery period of four to five months, highlighting a discrepancy that has fueled internal discord.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s public statement about his injury and recovery timeline has been perceived by some within the club as prioritizing personal interests over the team’s needs. This sentiment has led to growing calls to strip him of the captaincy.

How will the decision regarding Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s captaincy be taken? Barcelona’s captaincy is traditionally decided through a squad vote following the Joan Gamper Trophy, a pre-season match that marks the symbolic start of the season. However, speculation is that head coach Hansi Flick may face pressure from club officials to intervene and remove the armband from ter Stegen directly, bypassing the usual democratic process.

Several factors contribute to this debate. Firstly, ter Stegen’s absence at the start of the season due to his surgery means he will likely miss the Joan Gamper Trophy, where the captain traditionally addresses the fans.

Second captain Ronald Araujo is expected to take on this role, potentially signaling a shift in leadership dynamics. Moreover, with Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny ahead of him in the pecking order, ter Stegen faces the prospect of being the third-choice goalkeeper, a position deemed incompatible with the captaincy by some board members.