Federer, Djokovic and Murray join Nadal’s farewell: ‘We fought hard, but always with respect,’ says Rafa

Rafael Nadal’s remarkable journey at Roland Garros, where he won 14 titles and earned the nickname "King of Clay," came to an emotional end. On Sunday (May 25), his longtime rivals and friends, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, joined the tennis icon at the Roland Garros in Paris.

They celebrated not just Nadal’s incredible career but also the combination of fierce competition and deep friendship. This heartfelt moment, with four of tennis’ biggest legends standing together, gave fans a special moment to remember.

Rafa Nadal's welcome by the crowd As soon as Nadal set foot on the clay court, the crowd welcomed him with applause. Before he could speak anything, the fans started chanting “Rafa, Rafa.”

Nadal looked on the verge of crying and with teary eyes took the mic to speak, he thanked his wife Maria Francisca, his parents Sebastian and Ana Maria, his Uncle Toni, and many others. He also expressed gratitude for his long-term rivals and friends Federer, Djokovic, and Murray.

The reunion of the Big Four The tennis world revolved around the Big Four, Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, and Murray, for over 15 years. They reached new heights and gave supporters some of the most exciting matches in the history of the game.

Seeing them together once again was emotional not just for Nadal, but also for the fans. Federer, who retired in 2022, smiled warmly at his old rival. Djokovic gave Nadal a hug. Andy Murray stood by, showing respect.

“It’s incredible how time changes the perspective of everything,” Nadal said.

“All of us achieved our dreams,” he continued. “We showed the world that we could fight as hard as possible, but in a good way, being good colleagues and respectful to one another,” he added.

A unique tribute To honour his contribution, Roland Garros unveiled a special plaque with Nadal’s footprint and his 14 titles on the Philippe-Chatrier court.

Rafa Nadal's record Rafael Nadal’s dominance at the French Open sets him apart as a tennis legend. Having retired after competing in 115 matches at the tournament, he has ruled the red clay courts for years.