Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alex de Minaur at US Open 2025; advances to semifinals

The 25-year-old Canadian player will next face either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated4 Sep 2025, 01:27 AM IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to Alex de Minaur of Australia during their Men's Quarterfinal match on Day Eleven of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.(Getty Images via AFP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of the US Open 2025 on Wednesday (September 3). After losing the first set, Auger-Aliassime made a strong comeback to claim the next three set and clinch a win with 4-6, 7(9)-6(7), 7-5,7(7)-6(4) scoreline.

The 25-year-old Canadian player will next face either Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals. Notably, he previously reached the semifinals of the tournament in the year 2021.

(More to follow)

