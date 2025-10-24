Felix Auger-Aliassime retires in Basel, Jaume Munar advances to semi-finals

Drama unfolded at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Friday as Felix Auger-Aliassime retired mid-match, handing Jaume Munar a straightforward path to the semi-finals. The Canadian's injury withdrawal not only ended his quarter-final hopes but also jeopardized his chase for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

Sudden retirement due to back injury The match barely got underway before trouble struck. Auger-Aliassime, seeded high in the ATP 500 draw, lost the first set 3-6 to Munar. After just 45 minutes, he approached the net to concede, visibly hampered by a lower back tweak.

Throughout the set, the 25-year-old paused to stretch his back, grimacing during points. What started as a minor issue escalated, forcing him to prioritize health over competition.

Munar, staying composed, capitalized on the early breaks. The Spaniard didn't need to exert much to secure the win, advancing without dropping a set in the completed play.

Jaume Munar's steady progress in Basel For Jaume Munar, this marks a career highlight at the indoor event. The world No. 60 has quietly strung together wins, defeating tougher opponents earlier in the week. His baseline consistency and patience shone through, even in the abbreviated quarter-final.

Now in the semi-finals, Munar faces a golden opportunity. A title here would skyrocket his ranking and earnings. At 27, Munar's journey in Basel highlights his resilience. From qualifying rounds to the last four, he has earned every step.

Blow to Auger-Aliassime's Turin qualification dreams Auger-Aliassime's exit couldn't be timed worse. He surged to ninth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin after winning Brussels last week. Yet, he has 340 points shy of eighth-placed Lorenzo Musetti, the cutoff for automatic entry.

Musetti battles Corentin Moutet in Vienna's quarters later Friday. Wins there would extend his lead, piling pressure on the Canadian.

Auger-Aliassime eyes a second Nitto ATP Finals spot, following his 2022 debut.