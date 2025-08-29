Fenerbahce terminate Jose Mourinho's contract after six games into season; all you need to know

Fenerbahce terminated Jose Mourinho’s contract just six games into the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig season. The club made an official announcement on August 29 (Friday), following a disappointing Champions League exit of the club.

Official statement by Fenerbahce Fenerbahce declared the decision in an official statement, “We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who has been the manager of our Professional Football A Team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career.”

Jose Mourinho's journey with Fenerbahce Jose Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024, with an expectation of ending the club’s 11-year Super Lig title drought. Despite his successful career, including Champions League wins with Porto and Inter Milan, and a Europa Conference League title with Roma in 2022, his time in Turkey was impacted by challenges.

In the 2024-25 season, Fenerbahce finished second, 11 points behind rivals Galatasaray, and were eliminated in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals and the Europa League’s last 16 by Rangers.

Probable reason behind Jose Mourinho's contract termination Jose Mourinho’s exit came after Fenerbahce’s failure to qualify for the Champions League group stage. Notably, the side lost 1-0 on aggregate to Benfica in the playoff round. This resulted in the demotion of the club to the Europa League.

The team played only six games in the Turkish Super Lig season so far under Mourinho, and their performance has been underwhelming, leading to them currently sitting in seventh place.

The slow start, along with the Champions League disappointment, must have led the club’s board to make the decision to terminate Jose Mourinho's contract.

Who will be the new head coach of Fenerbahce? Fenerbahce has not made any announcement about the new coach so far.

The club will face the challenge of appointing an interim coach before selecting a permanent replacement. They will remain focused on their aim of ending their Super Lig title drought, which they last won in 2014. And with the Europa League campaign ahead, the board will likely prioritize a manager capable of delivering positive results in both campaigns.

Jose Mourinho’s sixth sacking The contract termination marked Jose Mourinho’s sixth sacking from a major club. His exits include Chelsea (two times), Manchester United, Tottenham, and Roma.