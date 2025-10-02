Feyenoord vs Aston Villa: Who will win Europa League clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming details

Feyenoord will lock horns with Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday (October 2). The match will be played at De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Here are all the details about the clash.
Date: Thursday, October 2, in the United States/ Friday, October 3, in India
Time: 3:00 PM ET in the US/ 12:30 AM IST in India
Referee: Rade Obrenovic
VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski
Fans in the United States can watch the match on Paramount+, Fubo, and CBS Sports Network.
Fans in India can watch the Feyenoord vs Aston Villa match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app and website with a subscription.
Grok: "Aston Villa are slight favourites to edge out Feyenoord in a tight UEFA Europa League clash, with a predicted 1-2 victory. Feyenoord’s strong home form could pose a challenge, but Villa’s momentum should secure the win. Expect a low-scoring game, with Ollie Watkins likely to be the difference-maker."
ChatGPT: "Aston Villa head into their Europa League clash with renewed confidence after recent strong performances, but Feyenoord’s home advantage makes this a stern test. The contest is likely to be tight, with Villa slightly favoured to edge it or settle for a hard-fought draw."
Feyenoord: Centre-back Malcolm Jeng is out with a serious leg injury following surgery, and Jakub Moder (back) is on the sidelines. Sem Steijn could return from injury, while Anel Ahmedhodzic is back after suspension. Ayase Ueda leads the attack.
Aston Villa: Tyrone Mings is sidelined with a knock from the Fulham win, and Jadon Sancho remains out with illness. Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana are managing knocks and are not in the lineup. Ollie Watkins is fit and firing after ending his goal drought.
Feyenoord starting XI: Wellenreuther, Read, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, G.Smal, Valente, Steijn, In-Beom Hwang, Moussa, Ueda, Sauer.
Aston Villa starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Maatsen, Torres, Konsa, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Guessand, Watkins.
Matches won by Feyenoord: 0
Matches won by Aston Villa: 1
Matches ending in a draw: 0
