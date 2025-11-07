FIBA 3x3 World Tour Bucharest 2025: Guide to schedule, teams, key players, time, and other details

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour regular season will reach its electrifying climax in Bucharest on November 8-9. As the 16th and final stop before the Manama Final, this event is set to blend high-stakes battles, rising stars, and proven champions. From historic breakthroughs to redemption arcs, Bucharest promises unforgettable 3x3 basketball action.

FIBA 3x3 World Tour, Bucharest: Full schedule

When and where to watch live The tournament tips off Friday, November 8, and concludes Saturday, November 9. Every game will be available to stream live and free on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel.

FIBA 3x3 World Tour, Bucharest: Timings

FIBA 3x3 World Tour, Bucharest: Full list of competing teams Sixteen world-class squads will be geared up to take the basketball court, including 14 of the top 22-ranked teams. The lineup is as follows:

Ub (SRB)

Miami (USA)

Amsterdam Rabobank (NED)

Liman (SRB)

Toulouse (FRA)

Raudondvaris Hoptrans (LTU)

Chongming (CHN)

Vienna (AUT)

Skyliners (GER)

Rifa (BRN)

Carolina (PUR)

Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (MGL)

Barcelona (ESP)

Lausanne (SUI)

Podebrady (CZE)

Bucharest Stiinta (ROU – hosts)

Leading contenders for the title Skyliners (GER) ride momentum after becoming the first German team to win a World Tour event. Rising star Leon Fertig has levelled up alongside veteran Stefan Kojic, making back-to-back victories a real possibility.

Top-ranked Ub (SRB) has dominated all season but will enter with three straight semi-final losses. They remain the team to beat if they rediscover their form.

Miami (USA), seeded No. 2, owns the semi-finals (four straight wins) but has dropped three of its last four finals. Henry Caruso anchors the attack and is widely regarded as the world’s second-best player behind one iconic name.

Liman (SRB) and Raudondvaris Hoptrans (LTU) have already secured titles this year. Andreja Milutinovic upholds Liman’s storied tradition, while Aurelijus Pukelis and Evaldas Dziaugys deliver relentless energy for Lithuania.

FIBA 3x3 World Tour, Bucharest: Key players to watch for Strahinja Stojacic carries extra fire after Ub’s recent drought. “Doctor Strange” is one step from another season-ending crown.

Franck Seguela (Toulouse) aims to reclaim top form after an early-season No. 1 ranking. When healthy, his skills are unmatched.

Vienna boasts two former World Tour MVPs, Quincy Diggs and Nico Kaltenbrunner.

Riffa (BRN) fights for Manama's survival, fueled by Dennis Donkor’s mid-season turnaround.