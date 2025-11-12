FIDE files ethics complaint against Vladimir Kramnik over cheating allegations

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has filed a formal ethics complaint against former World Champion Vladimir Kramnik. The move targets Kramnik's repeated public accusations of cheating against Grandmasters Daniel Naroditsky and David Navara.

Advertisement

Background of the complaint FIDE submitted the complaint to its Ethics & Disciplinary Commission (EDC) after a thorough review by the Management Board. The document highlights a two-year pattern of behaviour, including public statements and materials that allegedly violate rules on harassment and insulting personal dignity.

Key evidence includes testimony from David Navara and individuals close to Daniel Naroditsky. FIDE emphasized that this independent review aims to protect all parties while upholding fairness in the sport.

The chess community has been divided over Kramnik's claims, which surfaced prominently in online discussions and analyses. By referring the matter to the EDC, FIDE seeks to shift the debate from public forums to a structured disciplinary process.

EDC procedure explained Yolander Persaud, Chairwoman of the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Commission, provided a detailed explanation of the next steps.

Advertisement

“Once a complaint is filed, the EDC Chair reviews it to determine if it is admissible. If accepted, the Chair identifies the charges and forwards the case to a First Instance Chamber, which will then notify both parties of the registration. The respondent is informed of the initiation of disciplinary proceedings and has up to three weeks to submit a response and any supporting documents. If additional information is required, a second exchange of statements may take place, with each party given up to two weeks to reply. After reviewing all materials, the panel will deliberate privately and issue its decision.”

FIDE's Commitment to Fairness FIDE stressed its dedication to transparency and independence in handling the case. No sanctions will be imposed until the EDC completes its evaluation and announces a decision.

Advertisement

"FIDE reiterates its commitment to a transparent, fair, and independent ethical review process. The EDC will evaluate the complaint in accordance with the FIDE Ethics & Disciplinary Code and its procedural rules. Any outcome, including possible sanctions, will be announced by the Commission in due course," the International Chess Federation noted in a release.

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen humbled as Gukesh stuns him at Grand Chess Tour

The organization views this as essential for maintaining trust in competitive chess, especially amid rising debates over online cheating detection. Kramnik, a legendary figure who held the world title from 2000 to 2007, has been vocal about integrity issues in modern play.