FIDE Grand Swiss: Vaishali Rameshbabu wins chess title, PM Modi congratulates Indian Grandmaster

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Vaishali Rameshbabu on winning the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss, and said her passion and dedication are exemplary.

Advertisement

The Indian Grandmaster won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss for the second time in a row and made it to the women's Candidates tournament after a hard-fought draw against former world champion Zhongyi Tan of China in the 11th and final round in Samarkand on Monday.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Outstanding accomplishment. Congrats to Vaishali Rameshbabu. Her passion and dedication are exemplary. Best wishes for her future endeavours.”

Advertisement

In another post, lauding a sporting achievement, Modi said he was proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the gold at the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025.