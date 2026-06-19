FIFA 2026: Canada crush Qatar 6-0 in their first World Cup win as Jonathan David stars with hat-trick

Jonathan David scored three goals as Canada recorded their first-ever victory at a FIFA World Cup finals, cruising to a dominant 6-0 win over a struggling Qatar side reduced to nine players on Thursday.

While the emphatic result strengthened Canada's hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds, celebrations were overshadowed by a serious injury to midfielder Ismael Kone. The win lifted the tournament co-hosts to the top of Group B with four points from two matches, while Qatar remained at the bottom of the standings with one point. Canada will face second-placed Switzerland, who are also on four points, in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Backed by a passionate home crowd decked out in red and white, Canada started aggressively and took control early. In the 16th minute, Cyle Larin justified coach Jesse Marsch's decision to start him by pouncing on a rebound after Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada blocked an attempt from David, putting the hosts ahead.

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Larin, who scored off the bench in Canada's 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina, had been handed a start alongside David, the country's all-time leading goalscorer.

Canada doubled their advantage 13 minutes later, David meeting a cross with a powerful volley and the match swung completely in Canada's favour when Qatar were reduced to 10 men.

A penalty was initially awarded for El Amin's foul on Tajon Buchanan, but a VAR review ruled the offence occurred outside the area. The decision was downgraded to a free kick, but Homam Ahmed's yellow card was upgraded to a red.

David added his second just before halftime, bundling home from close range after Abunada had saved Larin's header, leaving Qatar with a mountain to climb.

Kone injured Canada's celebrations were briefly overshadowed when midfielder Ismael Kone suffered an injury after a challenge from Assim Madibo. The 24-year-old was stretchered off the field, but later reassured supporters by sitting upright and waving to the crowd with his left leg secured in a large protective boot.

The incident heightened tensions on the pitch, and Madibo was shown a red card, leaving Qatar with just nine players.

Nathan Saliba, who came on as Kone's replacement, extended Canada's lead with a well-taken free kick. After scoring, he paid tribute to his injured teammate by displaying Kone's jersey on the sidelines.

Qatar's difficult evening worsened when midfielder Mohammad Mannai inadvertently scored an own goal. Jonathan David then completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, putting the finishing touch on Canada's emphatic victory.

The match was fiercely contested throughout, and at the final whistle, coach Jesse Marsch embraced the occasion by turning toward the stands and celebrating enthusiastically with the home supporters, whose passion for football was on full display despite the country's stronger association with ice hockey.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance to support his team. "We wanted to play the kind of football that would electrify the crowd. We wanted to showcase the kind of talent, the mentality that we have," Marsch said. "There is going to be 40 million Canadians that claim they were in the stadium today. But these 55,000 were lucky. "Ismael will be fine. We will get him good doctors -- we'll get him back. Obviously, our heart is with him, but that kid has got a big future and he's a big part of everything we do," Marsch said of Kone.