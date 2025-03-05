Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Set to be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has excluded three nations—Russia, Congo, and Pakistan—due to separate controversies, reported Sports Tak on Wednesday.
The tournament will feature 48 teams. According to the reports, Pakistan’s suspension stems from administrative failures, Russia remains banned due to geopolitical sanctions and Congo is excluded for third-party interference in its football federation.
More to come...
