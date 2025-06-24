FIFA Club World Cup 2025: List of qualified teams in Round 16; check details

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: In the final group-stage matches played simultaneously, PSG clashed with the Seattle Sounders, while Atletico Madrid took on Botafogo. With only two spots available in the knockout stage of the revamped Club World Cup, two teams kept their title hopes alive, while the other two saw their dreams dashed at the final hurdle.

With 2-0 result, PSG defeated Sounders. Although Atletico defeated Botafogo 1-0 in their final group match, they ended up level on six points with both PSG and Botafogo. However, their heavy 4-0 defeat to PSG in the opening game proved costly, leaving them with a goal difference of -1, worse than the other two sides, and ultimately sealing their early exit.

The top two club football teams from each of the eight groups will battle it out in the Round of 16, scheduled from 28 June to 1 July, as they continue their quest for the title. Victorious teams will move on to the quarter-finals, set for 4 and 5 July, followed by the semi-finals on 8 and 9 July. The tournament will reach its thrilling conclusion on 13 July in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the final will determine the new champion.

Following are 8 teams qualified for Round 16 Bayern Munich (Germany) 2. CR Flamengo (Brazil)

3. Juventus Turin (Italy)

4. Manchester City (England)

5. Botafogo (Brazil)

6. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

7. Palmeiras (Brazil)

8. Inter Miami (USA)

Eight more teams are still to be confirmed in the coming days, completing the lineup for what promises to be a thrilling Round of 16 in this quadrennial tournament. With South American clubs set to challenge Europe’s elite, the stage is set for a captivating clash of footballing powerhouses.

As these top clubs prepare for the knockout rounds, the journey to the final is sure to deliver excitement, drama, and world-class football. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting each fixture as the tournament enters its decisive phase.