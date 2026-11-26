FIFA has confirmed that it suffered a cyberattack after hackers gained access to its internal documents by posing as members of staff, exposing a limited amount of personal and business information belonging to the football governing body.

A group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) has claimed responsibility for the breach, alleging that it accessed more than 12GB of FIFA data. The stolen material reportedly includes identity and immigration documents, financial records, legal papers, executive information and internal governance files.

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FIFA has confirmed the unauthorised access but has not verified the full extent of the group's claims. The incident was first brought to wider attention after the hackers posted screenshots of FIFA-related files on social media platform X on November 19.

How hackers gained access to FIFA's internal files The breach appears to have involved criminals impersonating FIFA employees to gain access to internal documents, rather than exploiting a technical failure in the organisation's systems.

According to BBC Sport, the incident was not the result of a wider systems or technology breakdown at FIFA. Instead, the attackers allegedly took advantage of staff through impersonation to obtain access to sensitive information.

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club has claimed that the stolen material amounts to more than 12GB. However, an analysis cited by BBC Sport suggests that the data represents less than 0.1% of all information held by FIFA.

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FIFA has not independently confirmed the volume or the complete list of documents accessed.

What FIFA said about the cyberattack In a statement to The Athletic, FIFA confirmed that it had suffered a criminal cyberattack resulting in unauthorised access to a limited amount of personal and business information.

The organisation said it was working with relevant authorities, including law enforcement agencies, to address the incident.

FIFA also condemned the theft and publication of private information, warning that such breaches could have serious consequences for the people whose details were exposed.

The governing body has not disclosed the identities of individuals whose information may have been compromised.

Did the FIFA hack expose Gianni Infantino's World Cup plans? The breach has also drawn attention because of separate questions surrounding FIFA's internal governance and its proposed Fifa Forward Enterprise plan, linked to president Gianni Infantino.

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However, BBC Sport understands that the data breach did not include documents relating to the controversial proposal, which involved plans for a World Cup-related commercial initiative.

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt was granted access to files connected to the proposal earlier this week, subject to signing a non-disclosure agreement.

The development comes amid wider scrutiny of FIFA's decision-making and financial governance.

Who is the Handsome Boy Hacking Club? The Handsome Boy Hacking Club is the group that has publicly claimed responsibility for the FIFA breach.

It posted screenshots of files allegedly taken from the football governing body's internal systems on X on November 19. The group claims to have accessed a range of sensitive records, including financial information, executive documents and personal identification material.

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FIFA has not publicly confirmed the group's identity or independently authenticated all the material it has claimed to steal.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.