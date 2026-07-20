FIFA to probe Argentina after ugly World Cup final scenes against Spain: Report

FIFA has reportedly opened a disciplinary investigation into Argentina following a series of confrontations and controversial incidents after Sunday's FIFA World Cup final against Spain, Sky Sport reported. The governing body will examine the referee's reports and match footage before deciding whether disciplinary action is warranted against Argentine players and members of the coaching staff.

The investigation follows Argentina's 0-1 defeat to Spain at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday (19 July), where tensions boiled over after the final whistle.

Video replays showed several players involved in a scuffle, including Argentina defender Leandro Paredes, who appeared to shove Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat. When Spain substitute Gavi jumped in to intervene, Paredes pushed him to the ground.

Other players and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni rushed in to deescalate the situation.

View full Image View full Image Spain's defender #22 Pau Cubarsi falls after being tackled by Argentina's midfielder #24 Enzo Fernandez during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Spain needed extra time to win Sunday's final 1-0 after Argentina was reduced to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was sent off with a red card.

The Argentina players stood facing their fans, with their backs to the podium, when Spain's squad lifted the trophy.

Leandro Paredes red card among incidents under review

View full Image View full Image Argentina's midfielder #05 Leandro Paredes (top) clashed with Spain's midfielder #09 Gavi during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. ( AFP )

One of the central incidents in FIFA's investigation is the dismissal of Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, who was sent off after the match for violent conduct.

Paredes was shown a red card after becoming involved in a confrontation with Spain defender Eric Garcia. The midfielder was seen placing his hand around Garcia's throat before kicking him to the ground. He later clashed with Spain midfielder Gavi during the melee.

FIFA is expected to determine whether further disciplinary measures are necessary beyond the on-field sanction.

Nahuel Molina and Roberto Ayala also face scrutiny

View full Image View full Image Spain's Dani Olmo in action with Argentina's Nahuel Molina and Cristian Romero next to teammate Aymeric Laporte ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters )

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina is also expected to be investigated over an incident involving Spain captain Rodri during the celebrations.

Video footage appeared to show Molina striking towards Rodri's midsection, prompting an angry reaction from the Spain midfielder as players from both teams gathered around the confrontation.

The governing body is also reviewing the reported actions of Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala, who allegedly shoved or attempted to punch Spain forward Dani Olmo during the disorder before players intervened.

Veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi was also involved in heated exchanges with Spanish players in the aftermath of the final whistle.

FIFA to assess Argentina's conduct during trophy presentation

View full Image View full Image Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Beyond the physical confrontations, FIFA will examine the behaviour of Argentina's delegation during Spain's trophy presentation.

Several Argentine players appeared to turn their backs while Spain lifted the World Cup trophy, a gesture that sparked widespread criticism and added to the controversy surrounding the closing moments of the tournament.

The governing body will consider whether the conduct breached FIFA's disciplinary regulations.

FIFA says no decision on sanctions yet According to Sky Sports, FIFA will complete its review of the referee's report and video evidence before deciding whether sanctions should be imposed.