The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on 26 August announced that its Bureau council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence.

Following this, the the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.

The governing body said that they took the decision after receiving confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs.

"The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the mandate of the committee of administrators that was set up to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee had been terminated and that the AIFF administration had regained full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs," the official statemnt said.

"FIFA and the AFC will continue to monitor the situation and will support the AIFF in organising its elections in a timely manner," it added.

Earlier this year, FIFA imposed a ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) citing third-party interference.

After banning AIFF, FIFA issued a statement and said that "due to excessive interference of third parties, it has been decided to suspend the All India Football Federation."