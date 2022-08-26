FIFA lifts bans on AIFF1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Following this, the the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.
Following this, the the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 scheduled to take place on 11-30 October 2022 will be held in India as planned.
Listen to this article
The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on 26 August announced that its Bureau council has decided to lift the suspension that was imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) due to undue third-party influence.