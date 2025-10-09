FIFA President Infantino suggests 'keeping an open mind' to shift World Cups from summer; eyes global calendar overhaul

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has sparked discussion by suggesting that future World Cups and Club World Cups could move away from traditional summer scheduling, urging football to “keep an open mind” about hosting major tournaments in winter.

Advertisement

With the 2034 World Cup set for Saudi Arabia, likely in winter like Qatar 2022, Infantino’s comments signal a potential reshaping of football’s global calendar. Speaking at the European Football Clubs (EFC) general assembly in Rome, he emphasized the need for flexibility to optimize scheduling and address logistical challenges.

Suggestions regarding the winter World Cup The decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia has intensified discussions about the international match calendar, particularly post-2030. Infantino highlighted the challenges of summer tournaments, noting, “Even to play in some European countries in July it is very, very hot.”

He suggested that months like October and March could be ideal for global play, while June, often underutilized in Europe, might also be considered. “We are already into the nitty-gritty, we are discussing all the time,” Infantino said.

Advertisement

The move to winter scheduling, as seen with Qatar 2022, could become more common, especially for regions where summer temperatures are prohibitive. However, this shift could disrupt traditional European league schedules, raising concerns among stakeholders.

Also Read | FIFA tickets 2026: Your ultimate guide to buy World Cup passes

Expanding the FIFA Club World Cup Gianni Infantino also outlined ambitious plans for the Club World Cup, with a potential 48-team format for the 2029 edition, possibly narrowing to 32 teams via a qualifying playoff.

“We will work to see how we can make this event bigger, even more impactful,” he told the EFC delegates.

Spain and Morocco are frontrunners to host in 2029, though the United States and China remain in contention. Qatar is a strong candidate for a 2031 edition, which would likely require winter scheduling to align with Infantino’s vision.

Advertisement

Concerns over global league matches Infantino expressed caution about domestic leagues playing matches abroad, calling it a “big risk” to football’s established structure. While UEFA recently granted La Liga and Serie A permission to play one-off matches in the US and Australia, Infantino stressed the need for regulation.