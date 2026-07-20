FIFA Races to Cash In on Its Hit Tournament

Now that FIFA wrapped up the most popular World Cup ever on Sunday, soccer’s governing body is already eyeing its next target: cashing in on media rights for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments.
Fox and Telemundo scored a ratings and revenue bonanza this summer with the English- and Spanish-language U.S. rights, respectively. But FIFA faces headwinds that could complicate its ambitions for a repeat, including the fact that the next two World Cups are in Europe and the Middle East with far less favorable game times for U.S. audiences. The media companies likely to bid on coming U.S. rights also already have tens of billions of dollars locked in for other sports—with potential increases on the horizon.
U.S. rights to the 2030 and 2034 World Cup tournaments could fetch a total of as much as $4 billion, some executives have said. Fox paid roughly $485 million and NBCUniversal’s Telemundo, $600 million, for the current rights package, which included the 2023 women’s and 2026 men’s World Cups.