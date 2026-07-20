FIFA Races to Cash In on Its Hit Tournament

Fox and Telemundo scored a ratings and revenue bonanza this summer with the English- and Spanish-language U.S. rights, respectively. But FIFA faces headwinds that could complicate its ambitions for a repeat, including the fact that the next two World Cups are in Europe and the Middle East with far less favorable game times for U.S. audiences. The media companies likely to bid on coming U.S. rights also already have tens of billions of dollars locked in for other sports—with potential increases on the horizon.