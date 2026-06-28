FIFA World Cup 2026: Bellingham, Kane strike in second half as England advance with 2-0 win over Panama

Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane both found the net early in the second half as England secured a 2-0 victory over Panama on Saturday, advancing to what looks like a more favourable side of the World Cup knockout bracket.

Despite strong support from England fans that gave MetLife Stadium the atmosphere of Wembley, Panama kept England from scoring in the first half. Harry Kane had a quiet opening 45 minutes, registering just 10 touches—the fewest of any player on the field.

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England broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute when Bukayo Saka's corner found Jude Bellingham. Although tightly marked by Jorge Gutiérrez inside the six-yard box, Bellingham managed to stretch out his left foot and direct the ball past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. It marked his third World Cup goal and his second of the tournament.

Just five minutes later, Bellingham delivered a cross from the left wing, and Kane rose above Andrés Andrade to head home England's second goal. The strike was Kane's 82nd goal for England and his 11th at the World Cup, moving him past Gary Lineker as the nation's all-time leading World Cup scorer.

What did Bellingham say? “Our first job achieved,” Bellingham said. “Just a good combination of play. To give it to Harry again, who just continues to raise his level, is incredible.”

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Wearing red jerseys in a tournament for the first time since beating Sweden in a 2018 World Cup quarterfinal, England finished the group with two wins and a draw for seven points. The English play their Round of 32 match Wednesday in Atlanta, likely against Senegal or Congo. The team that advances faces Mexico or Ecuador in Mexico City.

“They have great players. They are worth millions and millions," Panama defender José Córdoba. "We’re talking about English football, which is much more developed than in our country and there’s a huge distance.”

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If the Three Lions had dropped to second, they probably would have faced Colombia or Portugal, with the winner meeting Spain, Austria or Algeria.

England and Panama coaches react “We did what was needed. It was what we expected, a tough match against a physical opponent," England coach Thomas Tuchel said. “The bigger the games get, the bigger we will get.”

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Panama went 0-3 for the second time and joined Iraq, Haiti, El Salvador, Canada and Mexico — all but one from the CONCACAF region — as teams that lost their first six World Cup matches. José Fajardo put the ball in the net for the Los Canaleros in second-half stoppage time, but was called for offside.

“We can be proud — not of the results, as no one can be proud of a defeat, but all in all I think they gave their everything." Panama coach Thomas Christiansen said. “For the outside world, the image of Panama has been really good.”

Fans lined the stadium with Cross of St. George flags bearing the names of clubs ranging from well-known sides like Tottenham, Watford, and Wolves to smaller teams such as Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, and Faversham Town.

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England, whose only World Cup title came on home soil in 1966, has now progressed to the knockout stage in seven of its last eight World Cup appearances.

Jarell Quansah, primarily a central defender, filled in at right back for the injured Reece James, who missed the match with a hamstring problem. Nico O'Reilly started at left back in place of Djed Spence. Manager Thomas Tuchel also reshuffled his midfield, bringing in Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, and Marcus Rashford to replace Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, and Anthony Gordon.

In goal, Jordan Pickford made his 15th World Cup appearance for England, moving into second place on the nation's all-time list behind Peter Shilton, who played 17 World Cup matches.