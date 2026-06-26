FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Julian Nagelsmann says team committed ‘tactical suicide’ as Germany lose 2-1 to Ecuador

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted his team committed "tactical suicide" after surrendering an early lead in a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on Thursday, despite having already secured qualification for the World Cup round of 32.

Germany, who finished top of Group E, took the lead in the second minute through Leroy Sane, but Nilson Angulo levelled the score seven minutes later.

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Needing a result to reach the knockout stage, Ecuador played with greater urgency after the break and Gonzalo Plata struck the winner in the 77th minute in New Jersey. The victory lifted Ecuador to third place in the group, securing a spot in the last 32.

What did Nagelsmann say? "We got off to a great start," Nagelsmann said. "Unfortunately, right after scoring, we started committing tactical suicide with our positioning. That makes things difficult.

"Ecuador had everything to play for, and you could tell -- they had their foot on the gas. But I also can't say that any of my players didn't give it their all. That's too simplistic."

Nagelsmann said he would have preferred not to head into the next phase on the back of a loss -- Germany will play in the last 32 against a group third-place finisher on Monday.

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"Defeat is never good, not even in a game where you can't lose top spot," the coach said.

"We'll learn our lessons and go on. We have to learn from it and improve, but we also have to look forward.

"We won a lot of matches, we lost one, and on Monday it's important to start well and give it everything to get to the next round."

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich said it was obvious that Ecuador were the more determined side.

"The difference was today that our opponent wanted to win more than us. You could really feel it, especially in the second half. This is why they won, and it was really deserved," he told reporters.

Nagelsmann said Germany would have to improve defensively in the round of 32 or risk an early exit from the tournament.

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"We keep inviting the opposition back into the game with our turnovers, and that only makes them stronger," Kimmich said.

"Fortunately, nothing has happened yet. But we can't afford another defeat -- that's clear. We can't concede one or two goals in every game.

“We have to minimize the number of times we give the ball away, then we can beat anyone.”