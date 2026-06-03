FIFA World Cup 2026: David Beckham set for Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Washington DC [US], June 3 (ANI): English football icon David Beckham is set to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, as the United States gears up to co-host the FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada from June 12 to July 30.

Beckham will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on June 12, according to Variety.

David Beckham is considered one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport. He is known for his stints with Manchester United from 1992 to 2003 and Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007, while having also represented Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), AC Milan, Preston North End and LA Galaxy.

He is a six-time Premier League winner and one-time UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United. He has also clinched a La Liga and Ligue 1 with Real Madrid and PSG, respectively, amongst several other team and individual honours. He played 115 matches for England from 1996 to 2009 and scored 17 goals for the national team. He featured in three World Cups (1998, 2002, 2006) and captained on 59 occasions, according to the England Football website.

Coming to the World Cup 2026, FIFA has confirmed a record-breaking participation for the upcoming showpiece event, with final squad lists revealing 1,248 players from 48 nations set to compete in the expanded global tournament.

With just a few days remaining until kick-off, the latest figures underline the unprecedented scale of the competition, which will feature more teams, players and matches than any previous edition of the marquee event, as per the FIFA Website.