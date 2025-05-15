FIFA World Cup 2026: Full schedule, dates, venues, and how to buy tickets; check details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be historic with the United States, Canada, and Mexico co-hosting the tournament. Following Argentina’s penalty shootout win over France in the 2022 World Cup, the excitement for the upcoming event is high.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 hosts Three nations are set to host the tournament together, for the first time in history. The 2026 World Cup will played across 16 cities in North America.

The host cities are: United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey

Expanded format The 2026 FIFA World Cup has expanded the number of teams from 32 to 48 teams and a total of 104 matches will be played. The teams will be divided into 12 groups of four, with the top two teams from each group, plus the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the knockout rounds.

Key dates and schedule The 2026 World Cup will begin on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and the final is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Group Stage Start date: June 11, 2026

End date: June 27, 2026

Format: 12 groups

Knockout stage matches Round of 32: June 28 – July 3, 2026

Round of 16: July 4 – July 7, 2026

Quarterfinals: July 9 – July 11, 2026

Semifinals: July 14 – 15, 2026

Bronze Final (3rd Place Match): July 18, 2026

Final: July 19, 2026

How to buy tickets Tickets for the 2026 World Cup are on sale in the US, with options ranging from budget-friendly to ultra-premium. Prices vary widely, with some packages costing as much as £55,000 ( ₹62,39,266) for the most exclusive experiences at MetLife Stadium.

Notably, as of now, FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are not yet available for purchase in India. General ticket sales are expected to start in late 2025.

Here’s how to secure your tickets and the official purchasing options available.

Create a FIFA Account To purchase tickets, visit FIFA’s official Ticketing Portal. Create an account by providing a password and other details.

Official ticket options

FIFA offers four main ways to purchase tickets, each catering to different preferences:

Team-specific tickets: Buying specific national team's tickets through provided they qualify. These are typically available during Phase 1, except for hospitality packages.

Stadium-specific tickets: Choose a specific stadium and receive tickets for all matches played there, regardless of the teams.

Individual match tickets: Select a specific match to attend. In Phase 1, teams are unknown, but after the tournament draw the matchups will be declared.

Hospitality Packages: These premium packages include access to exclusive amenities like pitch-side lounges, private suites, and shared lounges.