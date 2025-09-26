FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots unveiled: Clutch, Maple and Zayu bring host nations to life – here's what they mean

FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots have officially been unveiled! Full of joy and energy, the three mascots Clutch the Bald Eagle, Maple the Moose and Zayu the Jaguar represent the three host nations –US, Canada and Mexico – for the tournament next year.

The trio – Clutch the Bald Eagle, Maple the Moose and Zayu – each adorning a vibrantly coloured outfit — are not just mascots. They all represent part of their respective country’s culture, said FIFA.

Maple the Moose – Canada Between the posts, Maple isn’t just a goalkeeper — the moose is an artist, a music lover, and a street-style trendsetter. Born to roam across all districts of Canada, Maple has carved out a purpose rooted in creativity, resilience, and unapologetic individuality.

Known for pulling off jaw-dropping saves, Maple not only brings skill but also heart, strength, and natural leadership. Maple’s game is as much about flair and storytelling as it is about defense, as per FIFA.

Zayu the Jaguar – Mexico Zayu the Jaguar, who represents Mexico, has its name inspired by unity, strength and joy, mentioned FIFA's release. Off the pitch, Zayu lives and breathes Mexican culture — through dance, food, and traditions — bringing people together with the same passion they show on the field.

What's more, as Zayu swishes through the lush jungles of Mexico, as portrayed by FIFA's video — it also pays a tribute to the iconic animated movie by Walt Disney – Coco, of which the Mexican culture is a core part.

A character from Coco in the background when Zayu zooms past

Clutch the Bald Eagle – US Clutch the Bald Eagle, symbol of the United States, soars with an unquenchable thirst for adventure — embracing every culture, every game, and every moment with fearless curiosity and boundless optimism

On the pitch, Clutch is relentless; off it, they’re a motivator, a spark, the teammate who rallies spirits and lifts everyone higher. With boundless energy and love for the game, Clutch proves that true flight isn’t just about movement — it’s about passion, purpose, and play.

FIFA World Cup 2026 date The 2026 World Cup will begin on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and the final is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026. Click here for full schedule, details on tickets

The host cities are as follows: