FIFA World Cup 2026: Oyarzabal scores twice as Spain beat Austria 3-0 to reach round of 16

Spain lived up to its pre-tournament expectations with a commanding display in the World Cup knockout stage after an unconvincing group campaign. Despite finishing the opening phase unbeaten, the team's performances had fallen short of the standards expected from one of the competition's favourites.

The knockout round, however, brought out Spain's best. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice and Pedro Porro added a second-half goal as La Roja cruised to a 3-0 victory over Austria. The result secured Spain's first World Cup knockout win since its title-winning run in 2010.

From the opening whistle, Spain dictated the tempo with fluid attacking moves and a disciplined defensive performance. The emphatic victory not only underlined the team's championship credentials but also suggested it is finding top form at the perfect stage of the tournament.

What did the Spain coach say? “The great teams step up when it’s needed,” Spain coach Luis De La Fuente said. “We played a great match. We came close to perfection, but we must keep improving.”

While Oyarzabal, fullback Marc Cucurella and winger Lamine Yamal all had sensational moments in attack, Spain also has yet to allow a goal at this year's World Cup. Austria failed to get a shot on target, so Unai Simón didn't have to make a save while keeping his fourth consecutive clean sheet and setting a World Cup record with 519 consecutive shutout minutes dating back to the last tournament in Qatar.

Everybody in a red shirt was happy after a dominant day in the Los Angeles area — but nobody was satisfied, either.

Oyarzabal reacts “I’m happy to have helped the team for us to go through another round,” Oyarzabal said. “Now just rest and get ready for the next one. It was a complicated match. We knew that it was going to be difficult against a very physical team, but we had a very good day and played a good match.”

La Roja will next face the winner of Portugal’s match against Croatia in Dallas on Monday in the round of 16.

Yamal had four of Spain’s 10 shots on goal while getting wild cheers from the pro-Spanish sellout crowd at SoFi Stadium. The 18-year-old Barcelona sensation played his longest stretch of the tournament before coming off in the 85th minute, moments after Austria defender David Alaba deflected Yamal’s hard shot off the goal line.

Spain got its marquee offense from Oyarzabal, the Real Sociedad captain who has four goals at this year's World Cup by opening the scoring in the 36th minute and clinching the victory in the 89th. Cucurella had assists on both of Oyarzabal's goals, demonstrating an excellent connection from the left side.

“Our only focus is to remain thinking that we need to exceed our own expectations,” De La Fuente said. “Today’s match is just the prelude to what’s next, because in the next match we will try to play even better. We have wonderful players. Their behavior, their attitude, their talent is insurmountable.”

Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager made six saves in an outstanding performance for Austria, which reached the knockout rounds of its first World Cup since 1998 by squeaking out a late draw with an injury-time goal against Algeria. Coach Ralf Rangnick’s team hasn’t won a knockout match at the World Cup since 1954.

What did Austria head coach say? “I cannot remember any unforced error they made,” Rangnick said of Spain. “I think they showed us their best performance. I would dare to say we did not only meet the European champion, but possibly the next world champion. If you want to win it, you need to win against Spain. But if we had a lucky punch, we could have had a chance.”

Spain is firmly back in World Cup contention for the first time since winning it all in South Africa 16 years ago. La Roja lost two knockout matches and got eliminated in the group stage over the past three World Cups.

But Spain is now unbeaten 35 straight competitive matches since March 2023. La Roja won the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championship in that stretch, but also lost the 2025 Nations League final on penalties to Portugal.

After a cautious opening against Austria, Spain found its rhythm following the first-half cooling break and began to dominate proceedings. Just three minutes after goalkeeper Alexander Schlager produced an excellent fingertip save to deny Mikel Oyarzabal, the Spanish forward escaped his marker inside the penalty area and calmly finished a precise cross from Marc Cucurella to break the deadlock.

Spain maintained its attacking momentum after the interval, producing some of its most fluent football of the tournament. The pressure paid off when Álex Baena surged down the left flank before delivering a perfectly weighted cross to an unmarked Pedro Porro, who powered a header into the net to score his first goal for the national team.

“People have their opinions, (but) we’ve been doing our job since Day 1," Porro said. "We believe in ourselves, and whatever people on the outside say is fair enough.”

Oyarzabal sealed Spain's emphatic victory by finishing off another incisive assist from Marc Cucurella.

At the other end, goalkeeper Unai Simón continued his remarkable run of form. He has been required to make only four saves while recording four consecutive clean sheets. His scoreless streak at the World Cup has now reached 519 minutes, surpassing the previous tournament record of 517 minutes set by Italian goalkeeper Walter Zenga during the 1990 World Cup.