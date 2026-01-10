FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy arrives in India: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attends unveiling event

The FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy has arrived in India, marking an exciting milestone for football enthusiasts across the country. On Saturday (January 10), the iconic trophy landed as part of its global Trophy Tour, ahead of the upcoming 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Grand unveiling in New Delhi The original FIFA World Cup trophy was unveiled in the national capital, New Delhi, by FIFA ambassador and former Brazil international Gilberto Silva. The event took place in the presence of Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey.

Advertisement

This moment highlighted India's growing passion for the game, with the trophy serving as a symbol of aspiration for millions of fans and aspiring players.

Gilberto Silva shared his joy at the enthusiasm he witnessed, "We always heard that in India cricket is very popular, and I was very happy to discover that football is also so loved in India. Back in the day, growing up in my village in Brazil, I would look up to the football stars as my idols, and now, due to this game, I have also become famous, it feels great."

Inspiring the next generation AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey emphasized the motivational impact of the trophy's presence.

He expressed, “The World Cup is the highest dream in world football, for a generation of Indian fans football World Cup is an emotion, and seeing the trophy in India, that emotion comes closer to home, it reminds young fans that the global dream is real and reachable.”

"The fan base in India is now over 100 million strong and continues to grow. Football is very, very popular in India and it is growing. The focus remains on grass roots, strengthening coaching and creating global exposure for Indian players. Dream is not just to qualify, but to compete with confidence on the world stage. The FIFA trophy tour is not just about celebration it is about inspiration, when young players see this trophy, belief is born," he added.

Advertisement

Itinerary and historical context The event marked the return of the FIFA World Cup trophy to India after a gap of 12 years. The trophy will remain in Delhi for two days, allowing fans and stakeholders to experience it up close. Following this, it will travel to Guwahati for a one-day display before departing Indian shores.

The initiative, part of the broader FIFA Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, aims to build excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico.