Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper

FIFA World Cup Final 2022 Live: Will Mbappe join Pele’s rarified league?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:43 PM ISTSaurav Mukherjee
This combination of file photos created on December 16, 2022, shows France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (L) in Al Khor, north of Doha, on December 10, 2022; and Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Mess in Lusail, north of Doha on December 13, 2022.(Photo by Jack GUEZ and Paul ELLIS / AFP)

  • Both the two-time FIFA World Cup champions will face each other in the most thrilling and nail-biting match of the past 8 years at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail. Question is will magical Messi keep the glory, or stunning Mbappe shine? Catch all the live action with LiveMint here.

As the Les Blues (France) all set to defend their title of World Cup winners with the amazing trio – Mbappe, Griezman and Giroud, Argentina is relying heavily on its superman Lionel Messi to bring the World Cup title home after a gap of 36 years. If Messi's magic works, he will be in line to become only the ninth player in history to win the World Cup, Ballon d'Or, and the Champions League.

Catch all the live action with LiveMint here.

18 Dec 2022, 06:43 PM IST Mbappe likely to join Pele’s rarified league

1
18 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST Who may win the Golden Boot?

As per the current tally, both Mbappe and Messi are tied on five goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022. While Alvarez and Giroud have scored four times.

18 Dec 2022, 05:47 PM IST Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said on Messi vs Mbappe clash

SRK, whose upcoming movie Pathaan is set for release in January 2023, went for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on December 17. During the interaction, one of his fans asked whom the actor would be supporting in the world cup final. Khan said Mbappe was a “treat to watch". However, “the heart says Messi," he added. “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," Khan replied.

Read More Here.

18 Dec 2022, 05:37 PM IST Clock ticking, JUST 3 Hours left

1
18 Dec 2022, 05:31 PM IST The Les Bleus star too all set for the thriller

1
18 Dec 2022, 05:29 PM IST Here's how Messi's FIFA World Cup story started

1
18 Dec 2022, 05:28 PM IST Gary Lineker has reserved the highest praise for Lionel Messi

1
18 Dec 2022, 05:22 PM IST Messi capable of playing 'until he's 50': Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez hinted that Messi could return for the 2026 World Cup and capable of playing 'until he's 50'.

Despite Messi will be 39 when the next World Cup rolls around in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Aston Villa goalkeeper opines that the Paris Saint-Germain forward's unique physical and technical qualities will push forward him to play for Argentina.

"For me, he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so good. He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do," goal.com quoted Martinez as saying when he was speaking with Footballers Lives.

Read More Here

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP