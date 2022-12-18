FIFA World Cup Final 2022 Live: Will Mbappe join Pele’s rarified league?

As the Les Blues (France) all set to defend their title of World Cup winners with the amazing trio – Mbappe, Griezman and Giroud, Argentina is relying heavily on its superman Lionel Messi to bring the World Cup title home after a gap of 36 years. If Messi's magic works, he will be in line to become only the ninth player in history to win the World Cup, Ballon d'Or, and the Champions League.
Catch all the live action with LiveMint here.
18 Dec 2022, 06:43 PM IST
Mbappe likely to join Pele’s rarified league
18 Dec 2022, 06:07 PM IST
Who may win the Golden Boot?
As per the current tally, both Mbappe and Messi are tied on five goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022. While Alvarez and Giroud have scored four times.
18 Dec 2022, 05:47 PM IST
Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said on Messi vs Mbappe clash
SRK, whose upcoming movie Pathaan is set for release in January 2023, went for an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on December 17. During the interaction, one of his fans asked whom the actor would be supporting in the world cup final. Khan said Mbappe was a “treat to watch". However, “the heart says Messi," he added. “Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also," Khan replied.
Read More Here.
18 Dec 2022, 05:37 PM IST
Clock ticking, JUST 3 Hours left
18 Dec 2022, 05:31 PM IST
The Les Bleus star too all set for the thriller
18 Dec 2022, 05:29 PM IST
Here's how Messi's FIFA World Cup story started
18 Dec 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Gary Lineker has reserved the highest praise for Lionel Messi
18 Dec 2022, 05:22 PM IST
Messi capable of playing 'until he's 50': Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez
Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez hinted that Messi could return for the 2026 World Cup and capable of playing 'until he's 50'.
Despite Messi will be 39 when the next World Cup rolls around in 2026 in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the Aston Villa goalkeeper opines that the Paris Saint-Germain forward's unique physical and technical qualities will push forward him to play for Argentina.
"For me, he can play until he is 50. He looks really sharp and he looks so good. He makes things look easy – it’s the hardest thing to do," goal.com quoted Martinez as saying when he was speaking with Footballers Lives.
Read More Here