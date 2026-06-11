FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shakira performs amazing ‘Dai Dai’ song ahead of Mexico and South Africa game

FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: As Mexico City geared up to host the opening match of the World Cup on Thursday, the atmosphere around the iconic Estadio Azteca was electric, with mariachi music, blaring trumpets and waves of supporters dressed in dark green filling the area despite protests taking place across the capital.

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Large crowds formed outside the stadium, creating long queues as fans waited to enter the first venue in history to host matches at three different World Cups. Inside, thousands of spectators joined together in song ahead of kickoff between Mexico and South Africa, according to Reuters.

Among them was 50-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who wore a sombrero and carried a replica World Cup trophy. He said he felt proud to see Mexico host the tournament once again, recalling that he was just a child when the country last staged the event in 1986.

FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast in India The 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcast rights have been secured by Zee Entertainment. Fans can catch all 104 matches live on their newly launched television network, Unite8 Sports, or stream them digitally on the ZEE5 platform.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification process is officially complete, finalising the expanded 48-team tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

What time is the FIFA opening ceremony? The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony took place in Mexico City and began at 1:30 pm ET (12:30 pm CT, 10:30 am PT). For viewers in India, the first FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico began at 11:00 pm IST.

Stay tuned with LiveMint for LIVE updates on FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Protest

FIFA Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates 12: 32 pm Both teams have arrived: Mexico in their green kits and South Africa in silver tracksuits. The stage is set for the national anthems to begin.

12: 15 pm For South Africa, the opening match carries special significance as the team returns to the World Cup stage after a lengthy absence. The nation etched its name in history by becoming the first African country to host the tournament in 2010, when it began its campaign with a draw against Mexico in Johannesburg.

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However, South Africa struggled to maintain its place among the world's elite in the years that followed, missing out on the next three editions of the tournament. Their return was secured after a strong qualifying campaign that saw them finish ahead of Nigeria in their group to book a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

11: 59 pm How to stream matches without a subscription?

11: 55 pm These are the playing XIs for the opening match:

Mexico XI: Rangel, Reyes, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo, Lira, Fidalgo, Gutiérrez, Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones.

South Africa XI: Williams, Mudau, Sibisi, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Shitole, Adams, Rayners, Foster

11:45 pm J Balvin energised the crowd with a performance of his 2019 hit ‘Qué Calor’ and his verse from ‘I Like It’

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11: 38 pm Fans share videos of Shakira performing 'Dai Dai' on X (formerly Twitter).

Shakira, J Balvin and Maná thrill the crowd with a spectacular opening ceremony performance.

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11: 25 pm Colombian singer J Balvin has also arrived. He has begun performing.

11: 21 pm Mexican pop band Mana has arrived.

11: 17 pm The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony has commenced.

11:12 pm Somali referee Omar Artan has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, according to HT. The appointment comes after Artan was removed from the list of referees for the World Cup when he was denied entry to the United States.

11:08 pm The tournament is taking place against a backdrop of growing unrest in Mexico. In recent weeks, demonstrators have staged protests across the country, with some previously blocking access to a central plaza in Mexico City that is set to host major fan events during the World Cup.

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Claudia Sheinbaum has faced criticism over her administration's expenditure on the tournament, while ongoing political controversies have further fueled public discontent. Meanwhile, members of the country's teachers' union have, for more than a week, vandalised and removed World Cup-themed statues as part of their demonstrations.

Many protesters argue that the government should prioritise pressing national concerns, including the issue of thousands of missing persons, rather than focusing significant resources on hosting the global sporting event.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X