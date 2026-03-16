FIFA unveils teaser of first official song for 2026 World Cup album; video sparks global hype

The official FIFA World Cup account dropped a thrilling video teaser on social media, signalling the start of the musical journey towards massive tournament. The post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding replies expressing pure anticipation.
The caption accompanying the clip read, “The global stage is ready, the first song of the full Official #FIFAWorldCup 2026 Album. Coming soon!”
The short video features pulsing rhythms, football highlights, and vibrant energy that hints at an anthem built to unite fans across continents. While FIFA kept key details secret, no artist name, song title, or exact release date, the teaser emphasizes the "full Official Album," suggesting a multi-track project rather than a single song. This aligns perfectly with the historic scale of the 2026 edition, featuring 48 teams and matches spread across Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June onward.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More
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