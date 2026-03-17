FIFA and YouTube strike major partnership for 2026 World Cup; check live streaming details

FIFA has teamed up with YouTube in a ground-breaking deal that positions the video platform as a key hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Announced on Tuesday (March 17), this agreement aims to reach younger, global audiences through innovative content sharing. The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, will feature 104 matches and is set to be the largest World Cup ever.

First-ever live streaming options for broadcasters For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, official media partners and rights holders can live stream the opening 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels. This "kickoff" feature serves as a teaser to hook fans, especially younger viewers who prefer digital platforms, before directing them to full broadcasts on traditional TV.

In addition, select full matches can be streamed live on YouTube by these partners. This move marks a shift toward blending linear TV with online streaming. FIFA described it as a “game-changing partnership” to expand coverage and fan engagement.

Expanded content access for media and creators Beyond live action, the deal allows broadcasters to upload extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, YouTube Shorts, and video-on-demand clips related to the tournament. FIFA will also share its archive on YouTube, including full past matches and iconic moments from football history.

YouTube creators will gain unprecedented access to the event. A global group will get behind-the-scenes opportunities to capture content around the 104 games.