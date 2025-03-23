Fit India Run: Paralympians Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass flag-off Delhi event; Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates

Paralympians Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass on Sunday flagged-off the highly anticipated Fit India Run event, a campaign to promote healthy lifestyle, in Delhi, while Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in Dehradun on Sunday, March 23. The athletes could be seen donning yellow t-shirts and riding bicycles in all energy and enthusiasm, reported news agency ANI.

CM Dhami was seen at the Athletics Ground, Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun. He joined a cycle rally that started from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government, while doing push-ups with other participants.

Nitesh Kumar and Manisha Ramadass on Fit India Run "The atmosphere is really good and it is such a good initiative by Fit India...This is to ensure that everyone remains fit in their day-to-day life and lead a healthy lifestyle...I am very happy to be here, I saw that a good number of people had turned up here. Children, adults, elderly people are here. It is a very good initiative. I am happy to see following this and heading towards fitness." ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Praising PM Modi on starting the movement, Ramadass said, “This program, started by PM Modi, is really a great start. Seeing so many people participating in today's Sunday on Cycle. So many young children are participating. It was really good to see all of them. This will definitely make India fitter in near future and I can guarantee, if this is continued, there will be fitter people in India.”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Fit India Run "It is really a matter of pride for me to come to you and address here at Fit India Movement program. This is a national mission which realises our dreams for a healthy and strong India. Fit India is not just about a strong body. It is the base for a healthy mind and lively soul," Dhami said. He added, “Only a fit Uttarakhand can be prosperous Uttarakhand wherever everyone progresses and contributes to the progress of the country. The government has started work in this direction. To make a healthy India a healthy Uttarakhand, it is necessary that everyone starts paying attention to a balanced diet. I appeal to everyone to play their important role in this campaign."

